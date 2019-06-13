Fafi MP Osman Mohamed Accused Of Stealing Ksh12.5 Million Meant For Madrassas

Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed is facing allegations of stealing Ksh12.5 million contributed for madrassa in his constituency.

The money was contributed in a harambee organised by Garissa MP Aden Duale and attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The money was meant for different madrassas such as Alinjuqur, Nanighi, Bura, Kamuthe and Dekaharja. However, the madrassas have not received any coin from the money contributed, as confirmed by Sheiks in charge of the madrassas.

Sources who kno about the goings intimate to Kahawa Tungu that the MP has been given an ultimatum of 48 hours by regional leaders to return the money, or face the law.

This comes a few days after it was revealed that the MP was wanted in the US for tax evasion, and evading a jail term.

According to reports, the lawmaker was sentenced to 18 months in jail over tax evasion, but evaded the sentence.

Mohamed had been charged with 32 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns totaling Ksh61 million.

Upon his arrest, Mohamed entered into a plea bargain with the prosecutors and implicated his accomplice Sheikh who had at that time fled to Canada. This earned him a lesser sentence.

However, he got himself deported to Kenya as an illegal immigrant before serving his jail term. The government of the US wants him now extradited to serve the sentence.

