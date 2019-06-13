DRC Expresses Interest To Join The East African Community

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has expressed interest to join the East African Community.

In a letter addressed to the current chairman of EAC Paul Kagame, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi says that the move has been triggered by the ever growing business ties between DRC and the member states of EAC.

“Following the exchanges that we had, in Kigali first and, later, in Kinshasa, on the intention and deck, which my country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, to join the Community of East Africa, I have the honor to present, at the very latest, my country’s express request to join the Community. This request was made following the ever increasing trade between the economic operators of the Republic of Congo and those of the States of the aforesaid Community,” read the letter in part.

EAC is an intergovernmental organization composed of six countries in the African Great Lakes region in eastern Africa, which include Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The organisation was founded in 1967, collapsed in 1977, and was revived on July 7, 2000.

The EAC is a potential precursor to the establishment of the East African Federation, a proposed federation of its members into a single sovereign state.

In 2010, the EAC launched its own common market for goods, labour, and capital within the region, with the goal of creating a common currency and eventually a full political federation.

In 2013, a protocol was signed outlining their plans for launching a monetary union within 10 years.

In September 2018 a committee was formed to begin the process of drafting a regional constitution.

