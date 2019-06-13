County Government Of Garissa On The Spot For Paying Artiste Ksh2 Million For One Day Performance

The county government of Garissa is on the spot for paying an artiste Ksh2 million for performing at the launch of Garissa County Revolving Fund.

The artiste, Abdirahman Abubakar aka Dalmar Yare performed on June 12 at the event which was held at Almond Resort, Garissa town.

Abdi M Ali, the County secretary and head of public service wrote a letter on the same day ordering the chief officer in the department of finance and economic planning to process the amount, which was termed as a ‘per diem’.

Read: Revealed: Garissa County Gov’t Spending Ksh7.8 Million Monthly To Hire Prados From Governor’s Brother

The is one of the many cases of plunder of public funds being experienced in the county, which has been hit with several scandals in the recent past.

The governor Ali Korane has severally been accused of employing family members, crippling public service in the county.

For instance, in a recent department of health recruitment, it is alleged that the governor arm twisted the public service board to employ his relatives.

Read: How Garissa Governor Korane Planned The Murder Of Ex-CEC Idriss Mukhtar

It is alleged that 4 out of 6 medical officers, 25 out of 34 nursing officers, 5 out of 5 PHOs, 7 out of 9 lab officers, 10 out of 10 COs, 5 out of 6 medical emergency personnel employed were all from the family of the governor.

Recently, Kahawa Tungu revealed that the county was spending Ksh7.8 million monthly to hire Prados from governor’s brother, Mohamed Bunow.

The V8 guzzlers were acquired in 2017 when Korane took over the leadership of the county, opening the lid to massive corruption in the county.

Dalmar Yare;

According to our sources with the county government, the governor changed the number plates of the vehicles after realising that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) was investigating the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu