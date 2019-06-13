Amaica Restaurant CEO Pamela Muyeshi On The Spot For Unfairly Terminating Employee

Amaica restaurant CEO Pamela Muyeshi has been put on the spot for firing an employee whose child had died at birth.

The employee narrated his ordeal through the sema ukweli platform on social media. He said that on the material day, he left home at 6:30 leaving his pregnant wife in labour. He got to work and requested to go attend to his wife but the CEO refused.

The employee got pardon from his manager who gave him the day off on condition that he would put the request in writing. unfortunately his child passed on at birth and he was required to go and sign some documents so that his child could be buried by the hospital.

On returning to work on Monday, he was asked to write a report on how the baby died and to explain how he was granted permission to take time off work. The following day, on Tuesday, the CEO demanded to see the burial permit, death certificate and any other documents proving that the death had occurred.

The Amaica restaurant boss then terminated his employment before the end of his contract. He explained that he could not get the burial permit as it was done by the hospital since the child was an infant. He said that he needed another day off to be able to apply for the death certificate.

Here is his story:

As a result some human rights activists have called on Kenyans to boycott the restaurant stating that the rights of workers have to be respected.

