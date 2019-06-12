Billionaire Wilfred Murungi’s “Bizarre” Funeral Attended By 8 Family Members, Villagers Turned Away

Billionaire Wilfred M’iti Murungi’s burial will be the talk of town for a while following the incidences that transpired on Tuesday when he was being laid to rest.

The strange burial was reportedly attended by only eight members of his family, in a ceremony that lasted approximately one hour.

According to reports, in life tycoon Murungi is claimed to have lived his life away from having interactions with his village-men in his Magutuni village in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Read:

In death, a number of heavily armed men were stationed around the compound to bar anyone from accessing the compound during the burial.

The officers guarded the three gates leading to the home making sure no villager sneaked in to see the body of the man who was referred to as “Master” laid into the ground.

Two choppers landed at Kiurani Primary School at around 11 am on Tuesday, one carrying the casket while the other carrying the tycoon’s family members and a clergy from Nairobi.

Read also:

A Mercedes-Benz hearse then ferried the body to his hiome which is about a kiometer from the school.

The casket was hurriedly taken out of the chopper and loaded into the hearse by family members including Mr Murungi’s two sons and two daughters.

Members of the public were left to feed their curiosity by only looking through the school’s fence where they witnessed as the casket that was wrapped with nylon papers through the school’s fence.

Journalists who turned up to cover the send-off of the billionaire were also barred from the accessing either the school or his home.

Read also:

At the home, locals hired to dig the grave were asked to leave and wait outside the gate only to be called back to fill it with soil.

According to one of the men, he revealed that when they were called back to the compound, they were not able to see the casket as the family members had already partially filled the grave.

In as much as it was astonishing to the villagers, some reported that the same incident happened during the burial of the late’s wife in 2012.

Read also:

Joyce Ithiru Murungi’s burial was then attended by only 40 family members, and Mr Murungi is alleged to have also been missing from the ceremony.

A villager, James Mutembei noted: “He landed at the same primary school in a chopper containing the body of his wife, handed it over to his children and the other family members and immediately went back to Nairobi in the chopper.”

Upon his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Mr Murungi as an industrious and vibrant entrepreneur who made a significant contribution to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Kenya. Read also:

In his condolence message to family and friends, President Kenyatta noted that the country had lost one of its most prominent business leaders.

Mr Murungi worked as an engineer at British American Tobacco (BAT) before quitting and setting up Mastermind Tobacco in the late 1980s.

He first set it up in Nakuru before the business flourished and moving it to Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu