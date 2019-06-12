Five Year Old Ugandan Boy Dies Of Ebola After Crossing Over From DR Congo

A five year old Ugandan boy has died of Ebola, in the first confirmed case of the spread of the deadly virus from DR Congo.

According to a health official who spoke to Reuters, the deceased crossed into Uganda last evening via Bwera Border post in the company of his mother.

The bereaved mother was in Congo to help nurse her husband back to health. He, just like his son, died of the virus.

The boy is said to have developed Ebola-like symptoms prompting the family to seek medical care at Kagando hospital.

He was transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit for management, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

“The confirmation was made today by the Uganda Virus Institute (UVRI) …contacts are being monitored,” WHO said.

The boy’s family members are also being monitored and samples already taken from them. Test results are expected today.

It has also been clarified that the boy and his family returned to the country on June 10 and not June 9 as earlier communicated.

WHO reports that Uganda has already vaccinated almost 4,700 health workers in 165 medical facilities against the virus.

An experimental drug is being used in DR Congo at least 1,300 people have lost their lives to the virus.

