Three People Burnt To Death After Fire Broke Out At Lodging Near Bus Station

Three people died last night after a fire razed a lodging they were staying in near Nairobi’s Kenya Bus Station (KBS).

According to reports, the three, two men and a woman, were burnt beyond recognition.

Nairobi Police Boss Philip Ndolo confirmed the incident stating that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

Firefighters had a rough time containing the fire which was spreading fast. However, they managed to contain the fire, only to discover the charred bodies upon a search on the building.

The incident comes days after another fire broke out at Malik Heights building in Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Alhusnain motors limited is reported to have lost vehicles worth Ksh600 million in the business complex

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

A CCTV footage showed a man, who has been identified as Abdirzak Yusuf Adow, setting a section of the building on fire.

