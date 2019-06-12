Primary School Teacher Shot Dead, Two AP Officers Severely Injured In Turkana Attack

A primary school teacher was on Wednesday shot dead and two Administration Police Officers seriously injured after bandits attacked an AP Land Cruiser. According to Turkana County Police Commander, Mr Samuel Ndanyi, the police vehicle was heading to Lokori trading center from Napeitom. He told the Nation: “The attack occurred at around 9.30am. A male Napeitom primary school teacher has been pronounced dead and two police officers were injured.” Read:

The teacher, identified as Oscar Keya, is claimed to have sought a ride with the AP officer as the area does not have public service vehicles due to insecurity and poor roads.

However, the county police boss could not confirm the number of people in the vehicle.

He further noted that plans are underway to airlift the officers, who are admitted at the Lokori AIC health center, to Eldoret or Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Mr Ndanyi added that a chopper would also be deployed to offer air surveillance.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has harshly condemned the incident and noted that the teachers in such areas will withdraw their services.

The union has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i to offer adequate security.

Knut Turkana Branch chairman Kenyaman Ariong’oa noted: “It is a sad day for teachers in Turkana County. It is my prayer that teachers and pupils of Napeitom Primary School go home and the school closed indefinitely until security improves.

“As Knut officials in Turkana we are now calling for arming of teachers at banditry prone areas in Turkana for self defense,” he added.