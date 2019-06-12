Tanzanian Drug Trafficker Handed 30-year Sentence By Mombasa Court

Hussein Idd, a Tanzanian drug trafficker has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined Kshs.90 million in a Mombasa court.

The court said that the accused person may have to face an additional five years in prison if he fails to raise the Sh 90 million fine.

“If he fails to raise the Ksh.90million fine, he will spend five more years in prison,” the Magistrate ruled.

Hussein Idd was arrested with 10 kilograms of heroin at the Regency hotel in Mombasa. This comes just a year after anothe Tanzanian was sentenced to 20 years and fine Sh 26.6 million for trafficking close to 3 kilograms of heroin worth Sh 8.9 million.

Read:

In In the recent past police have intercepted narcotics in various areas in Kenya.

NTSA Police nabbed bhang worth Ksh3 million in Emali, Makueni County after a wild chase with the drivers of the vehicle transporting the narcotics.

Emali police were carrying out their normal patrol when they flagged down a Toyota Saloon car, but the driver sped past them.

This caused the police to chase down the car, and this went for about 5 kilometers before the driver of the Saloon car and two other counterparts abandoned their vehicle and fled away.

Police recovered 6182 roles of bhang which are believed to have been on its way, being transported to Mombasa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu