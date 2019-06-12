Controversial Pastor Deya To Marry Lover 50 Years Younger Than Him (Video)

Controversial man of God Pastor Gilbert Deya is engaged to a younger woman after his wife of over 15 years divorced him.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, Pastor Deya who was remanded for a year at Kamiti Maximum prison for child stealing said that the age difference between him and his new lover is approximately 50 years.

The father of seven also explained that it was his ex wife that left him following his detention.

“We’re divorced. It’s my wife who has divorced me and I’m accepting her decision and have no problem,” he said.

He further revealed that a 15 year separation from his estranged wife led him to introducing another woman to the church elders. Then, he was still living in the United Kingdom.

The “miracle working” man of the cloth would then part ways with the woman because he had to travel back to Kenya.

“People should know Deya is a divorcee now and I don’t have a wife but I will re-marry. When I was in the United Kingdom, where I stayed for 15 years, I had a romantic relationship with another woman because I had lust every time i saw women walking in the streets and by that time, my ex-wife was back home.

I even introduced the woman to church but when I wanted to go back to Kenya, trouble started because of her demands, She didn’t want me to go back until I had married her and because of that we broke up. She even lied that I raped her,” he divulged further.

During the candid interview, Deya noted that it was after serving his jail term that his now ex wife served him with divorce papers.

Not one to live in sin, he decided to take another wife. She is 27.

“I then decided to get another woman here in Kenya and as you know here in Kenyan women are like groundnuts (many) even the government allows one to have even 50.

I’ve already engaged someone because I don’t want to be a sinner again. I don’t want to be single again so that mwanamke akipita naangalia matako yake.

Wanaume macho yao inawatesa, hata kama umeokoka macho hayaokoki,” Deya added.

The wedding he has said will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel.

His decision to re-marry, he told Massawe was also informed by his not wanting to get prostate cancer.

The pastor also detailed his experiences behind bars. He urged the government to look into the living conditions of detained persons.

