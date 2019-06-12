Irate Parents Protest After Headmaster Asked Pupils To Undress In School (Video)

Parents of Githunguri Primary School pupils on Tuesday stormed the institution demanding the arrest of the headmaster who is claimed to forcefully undress children.

According to the parents, the headteacher, Mr James Mburu, had forced the pupils to take off any additional clothing they had worn underneath their school uniform.

The angry parents, while in the institution found a room where the teacher is claimed to have kept all the clothing removed from the pupils.

Speaking to the media, one parent expressed her concern, wondering what led to the headteacher asking the pupils to undress, especially the girls.

Another one exclaimed: “We don’t know if there is a recommended underwear as part of school uniform. We have just seen a blue boxer, how did they undress the child?”

She added that it is humiliating to see children walking home without underwears and shoes.

The parents further noted that they got concerned after their children returned home without shoes, vests and under clothes.

Mavoko Sub County education officials noted that they have commenced investigations into the matter.

According to the parents, the headteacher rudely told them that he was performing his duties before he got into his car and drove away.

Mavoko Sub County education officials asserted that they will investigate into the unprecedented move and inform the parents on their findings.

