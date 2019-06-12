CS Matiang’i Orders Deportation Of Chinese Nationals Trading At Gikomba Market

Interior Security Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has ordered the deportation of Chinese nationals who are trading at Gikomba market. Speaking on Wednesday, the CS noted that it is unfortunate the Chinese nationals were in the country trading illegally. Matiang’i stated: “It is illegal for foreigners to engage in local trading in Kenya. We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming to Kenya to do hawking or local trading. We will escort them to the airport, bid them bye and ensure they have their dinner at their countries by tomorrow evening.” Read: Mating’i, who was speaking in Nakuru during the launch of an e-passport office, noted that the government was putting in place a good migration governance policy that will contribute to rapid economic growth by influencing the inflow of capital and skills. Reiterating his sentiments, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked the CS to cease issuing work permits to foreign workers as there are Kenyans who have expertise in various fields.

“There are some companies who have their entire team, even drivers who are all foreigners.. such expertise can be acquired from the locals,” the governor mentioned.

His order came after Kenyans expressed concerns over the invasion of the Chinese in the popular market. According to reports, the Chinese nationals at the market had began opening mitumba stalls and hawking goods, competing with the already existing Kenyan traders.

Kenyans took to social media to complain on the move by the Chinese to invade the market.

What concerned most Kenyans was the fact that the Chinese citizens are believed to have a strong financial backing and were likely to control the supply chain from import down to retail.

