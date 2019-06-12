Governor Lenolkulal Asks Court To Unfreeze Accounts As Family Suffers Due To Lack Of Funds

Samburu governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal has asked the court to unfreeze his accounts stating that his family has been suffering as a result of the freezing.

He said that he has been unable to pay basic utility bills as a result, insisting that the money in his accounts was acquired through legal means.

“I obtained all my money through legal means through my businesses and salaries, and not as a result of corrupt dealings as alleged,” he said.

The courts stopped the governor from operating or withdrawing money from his accounts and those of his company, Oryx Service Station, for six months following an application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Read:Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Arrested Over Sh84 Million Fuel Saga

Lenolkulal was charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.

The governor, who was arrested on by officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), was arraigned in Milimani Law Courts.

He denied all charges leveled against him.

He is accused of trading with the county through Oryx petrol station leading to payment amounting to Sh84, 695,996.

“Between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019, at Samburu County, being the Governor of Samburu County Government, you used your office to improperly confer upon yourself a benefit of Ksh.84,695,996.55 through Oryx Service Station, a business entity owned by yourself, through the supply of fuel to Samburu County Government,” read the charge sheet.

“During the period in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution read.

Also Read:Assets Amounting To Sh300 Million Recovered From Samburu County – EACC

According to the DPP the governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

“The governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said Service Station. It is clear that the governor engaged in conduct that is expressly prohibited in law and in clear violation of the constitutional principles governing the conduct of public and state officers,” DPP said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu