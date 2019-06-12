Eight KDF Soldiers Injured After Truck Overturns On Nairobi-Kangundo Road

Eight soldiers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are nursing injuries at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital after a truck they were traveling in overtuned on the Nairobi-Kangundo Highway.

Confirming the Wednesday accident, Matungulu OCPD Isaac Thuranira said the truck, en route to Kangundo from Nairobi, was carrying 18 soldiers.

10 soldiers escaped unhurt during the accident.

Read: KDF Soldiers Raid Diani Police Station, Free Colleague From Cell

The driver of the truck is said to have lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road.

Thuranira said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the accident.

Also read: KDF Soldiers Raid Diani Police Station, Free Colleague From Cell

The accident comes a month after a soldier was crushed to death and three others seriously injured when their vehicle overturned at Riandira on Makutano-Sagana Road in Kirinyaga County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu