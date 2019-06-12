NRG’s Kamene, Kibe Taking Over Kiss 100’s Breakfast Show After Adelle’s Departure

NRG Radio is set lose its Breakfast show talent come Friday, June 14.

Sources say that Kamene Goro and her co-host Andrew Kibe are making major changes with a move to one of Kenya’s biggest morning shows, Breakfast with the Stars on Kiss 100.

This is following Adelle Onyango’s exit last week after her 7 year stint at the Lion Place based radio station.

Read:

“After 7 years on Kiss, I need a new challenge. Change is the only constant thing in life, and it is through endings that we begin anew. In leaving Kiss I have a whole lot of thoughts,” she wrote on social media.

Her departure comes four months after word went round indicating that she had resigned.

In April, sources at Radio Africa Group told a local media that the presenter had resigned and was serving on notice.

Read Also:

The source said that she was to quit in March to join an NGO after launching her own initiative.

She will also be launching her own bag collection that will be dropping soon.

So excited⁣

to do something I truly ⁣

believe in! ⁣

⁣#PursePective coming soon!⁣

🎙🎥💻 pic.twitter.com/MRKVLIMqU5 — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) June 11, 2019

While Kamene and Kibe will be expected to bring their A-game, Kiss 100’s morning show according to April Geopoll survey, reaches over 2 million millennials whereas NRG’s breakfast show only garnered 800,000 listeners.

Read Also:

Word also has it that it will be a complete make over at the Radio Africa studios with newly refurbished studios and hosts.

Rumours are also rife that Adelle’s co-host, the ravarend Shaffie Weru might just be gracing the airwaves in the evening.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu