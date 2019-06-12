Ex-Citizen TV Anchor Janet Mbugua Ready For TV Comeback At Rival Station

Former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua is ready for a TV comeback.

The ex TV girl quit the Royal Media Services station in April 2017 to take time and recuperate and find herself, she explained.

“I know the moment is right for me to take a sabbatical; breathe, reflect, pursue my passion projects in earnest and spend time with my young family. It’s more ‘see you soon’ than ‘goodbye’,” she wrote on social media.

Read:

Now, the mother of two will soon join the NTV star studded roaster with a new show dubber, Here and Now with Janet Mbugua.

Last week, the Inua Dada organization founder announced her absence from social media after petitioning MPs to improve on the Menstrual Health Management Policy in Kenya to ensure all women in Kenya are receiving adequate MHM services.

“As we count down to Menstrual Health Management Day on May 28 (tomorrow), I demand more action and progress towards improved MHM in Kenya.

Every day, women and girls who lack the income and access to afford sanitary products face significant barriers, including insufficient education about MHM and inadequate access to quality, low-cost products,” she said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu