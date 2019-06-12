Socialite Huddah Monroe Selling Alleged Runda Home At Sh60 Million

Socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe is selling her posh home apparently located in Nairobi’s Runda Estate.

According to the Huddah Cosmetics chief executive, the home is worth a whooping Sh60 million.

Taking to Instagram, she indicated that she is looking for “serious buyers” only who after sending their bank statements will get a tour of the home.

“Selling my beautiful home for 60M negotiable, big pool with a huge garden located in Runda…only serious buyers allowed.

You must send me your bank statement for the past 1 month before I give you the rest of the details…no jokers!” she wrote.

She also asked her followers to spread the word but maintained that she was not still not going to share pictures of her home with the public.

