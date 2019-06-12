Gor Mahia Allegedly Sign Ex-Leopards Striker Charles Edoa

Gor Mahia have signed Cameroonian striker Charles Edoa Nga from Eswatini top league side Royal Leopards, according to Times of Swaziland.

The player’s Ugandan agent, Samuel Kamali, told the paper that K’Ogalo’s offer of Ksh2 million sign on fee was irresistible.

“We had a number of offers from across Africa but we felt the Gor Mahia deal was was worth it. Baroka FC, Polokwane City, Wits and Tanzania’s Young Africans were all interested in the player,” Kamali said.

The 29-year-old joined Leopards in January this year from Eding Sports of Cameroon, scoring on his debut against Manzini Sundowns.

In total he managed six goals in 13 matches overall.

Edoa has also played professional football in Saudi Arabia with Al Orabah. He made his national team debut in 2013 in a 1-0 loss to Tanzania.

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are seeking to replace Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge who will soon join Angolan side Petro Atletico.

According to Kahawa Tungu sources, Gor Mahia are also courting another Cameroonian forward.

Speaking to a local TV station recently, the club’s president Ambrose Rachier stressed that all foreign prospects will have to undergo trials first before they are signed.

Apart from defending the KPL title next season, K’Ogalo will also be representing the country in the CAF Champions League.

