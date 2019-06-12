Esther Passaris Forced To Reply After Fan’s Chilling Comment On Revealing Dress

The first few days have not been easy for Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris after her recent feud with the County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The leaders have been exchanging allegations starting June 1 when she (Passaris) accused the county chief of not picking her calls. In response, Sonko noted: “I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another.”

Despite Passaris and her sympathizers terming the attacks as disrespect to women, a section of her followers seem to be reading from a different page, with some linking her misfortunes to ‘lack of self-respect.’

On Tuesday, Passaris came out to defend an ‘old’ picture of her in a revealing dress.

A Twitter user, Michael Wamunyinyi, had posted the picture, questioning the legislator’s morals.

Wamunyinyi challenged Passaris to reply.

“Absolutely no integrity. 52years and you give Kenyans this ? @EstherPassaris. Please respond to this pic #Passaris,” he posted.

In a rejoinder, Passaris said she was proud of the dress, adding that it was a gift from her husband.

“My husband bought me that dress and I have no apologies when I wear it. #MyDressMyChoice,” Passaris wrote.

My husband bought me that dress and I have no apologies when I wear it. #MyDressMyChoice https://t.co/rwgY9cuuXq — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 11, 2019

However, her response contradicted the comment she gave in 2016 when the picture surfaced online.

Passaris had claimed that the picture of her in a ‘see me through’ dress was photo shopped.

The picture had been posted by a user who captioned it: “To promote transparency in her campaigns and project such in her future Nairobi Government, our darling here has decided to wear transparent clothes.”

In her defense, Passaris wrote “I go out of network for a few hours and all hell breaks loose. Are we so idle? Is bashing each other or others a profession? Anyway, It’s strange to be quoted when I have not given nor do I intend to give any comments on photo shopped images from the Miss World Launch I attended last week.”

