‘Zico’ Appointed KCB Coach After Ditching Gor Mahia

Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno has been appointed new KCB FC coach replacing Frank Ouna who recently left the club after just one season in charge.

Zico, who resigned as Gor Mahia assistant coach on Friday citing need for a new challenge, is expected to work with Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo as his deputy.

The duo played for Gor Mahia in their heydays.

“We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap to its full potential. We are looking at a top four finish next season and therefore we are looking for the right mix of skills to propel the team,” said Paul Russo, the club’s president who is also the KCB Group Director for Regional Business.

Zico returned to Gor Mahia in 2017, helping them win two KPL titles on the bounce and reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarters finals last season.

