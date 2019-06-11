Warrant Of Arrest Issued Against Tanzania’s Wema Sepetu For Skipping Court

A Tanzanian court has issued an arrest warrant against former beauty queen Wema Sepetu for skipping court appearance in a case where an intimate video of herself and then boyfriend, Patrick was leaked online.

Kisutu Resident Magistrate on Tuesday ordered for the actress’s arrest after the prosecution argued that she had gone against her bail terms.

Her lawyer, Reuben Simwanza on the other hand argued that his client had intended to show up but fell sick and had to go back home.

According to Wema, her Instagram page was hacked and the clip shared with the world.

She was last year banned from participating in any film-related works indefinitely with a fine of Tsh10 million.

An ashamed Wema apologized for the leaked video.

