State House Sounds Warning To Trespassers Following JKUAT Student’s Stunt

State House has warned the public against trespassing to “the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority.”

Speaking on Tuesday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said that the head of state’s residence is “a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act.”

She further indicated that investigations into the matter are on-going and appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion.

This was following a Monday incident where a JKUAT student was shot as he tried to access the house on the hill.

Brian Kibet Bera, 25, on his Facebook page claimed to have been sent by God on a “spiritual mission” to attack State House.

He referred to himself as the “Prince of Ethiopia, formerly called Brian Kibet Bera.”

The incident took place yesterday at around 4.05 pm when he jumped over Gate Bravo.

He was later booked at Kileleshwa Police Station under OB No. 39 and later taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

