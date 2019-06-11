Passaris Alarmed As Photoshopped Image Of Self, Sonko In Bed Surfaces

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify the “original” images used to photoshop herself and feuding Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in bed.

In a tweet, Passaris noted that whoever identifies the three images will get a Sh10,000 cash reward.

Kenyans on Twitter but popularly known as KOT have already identified the images but a winner is yet to be picked from the lot.

“Calling on # KOT Bureau of Investigations: Sh10,000 Cash Award to anyone who can identify the three original photos used in this lame photoshop mashup. From # RecordingArtist to # DigitalArtist. What next?” the lawmaker posed.

Calling on #KOT Bureau of Investigations: Sh10,000 Cash Award to anyone who can identify the three original photos used in this lame photoshop mashup. From #RecordingArtist to #DigitalArtist. What next? pic.twitter.com/qzHHbwUGso — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 11, 2019

In a quick rejoinder, the governor on his Facebook page for the first time in a long while agreed with Passaris about the photo-shopped pictures.

“I can see some idleness by some hired people here. This is photoshop I don’t hug from behind,” Sonko wrote.

The feuding Nairobi County leaders have been exchanging allegations starting June 1 when she (Passaris) accused the county chief of not picking her calls.

A retaliating Sonko would then appear on Citizen’s JKL show where he accused the legislator of trying to get money from him since her election in 2017.

He further claimed that she invited him back to her hotel room.

Speaking on Monday however, Passaris said that Sonko twisted her words to fit his narrative.

“I actually said ‘Governor I’ve checked in, I’m actually here’… So when you take things out of context and try to create a story that is false, forgetting that I am a mother of young adults, a mother of an entire county and forgetting that I am a child and wife of someone. I think it is distasteful and degrading,” Passaris said.

She has also asked the DCI to look into allegations that she asked the county government for money on different occasions.

“I will use every single rule and law and be guided by this constitution to ensure that this is the last time that somebody uses falsehood to bring down a woman or to bring down a woman leader,” she added.

