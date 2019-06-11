One Killed, Two Injured After Lorry Rammed Into House In Mombasa

A 21-year old woman has died after a lorry crashed into their house in Mikindani, Mombasa County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, her husband and son suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital following the accident.

The driver of the lorry is noted to have veered off the road along Aldina-Cabro road hence ramming into the home.

Read:

The area police stated that they collected the woman’s body on the road soon after they rushed to the scene of the accident.

Following the incident, their was a traffic snarl up along the Mombasa road.

On a separate incident, one person was killed and 48 others were injured along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway after a bus veered off the road at Kinungi blackspot.

Read also:

The Saturday night accident, claimed the life of the woman who died on the spot.

The 62-seater Nairobi-bound buss driver is noted to have veered from his lane towards the right side of the road where the vehicle topped over and rolled several times into a nearby farm.

Among those injured, were 11 children, with 18 others suffering serious injuries, while 10 of the victims sustained fractures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu