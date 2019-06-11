in NEWS

Man Wielding Knife Shot As He Tried To Access State House

99 Views

state house
State House Kenya. [Courtesy]

A man was on Tuesday shot as he tried to access the State House, Nairobi.

The unidentified man sustained injuries. Police sources say that he had posted threatening messages on his Facebook page prior to the shooting.

He is said to have been in possession of a knife.

Read: Attacked Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Dating Sonko’s Daughter Saumu

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Two Safaricom Employees Charged With Stealing Subscriber Data
harambee stars, afcon 2019

Four Axed As The Harambee Stars Final 23 For AFCON Named