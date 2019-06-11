Kenya National Basketball Teams Geared Up For Qualifiers In Uganda

The Kenya Basketball teams are geared up and ready for qualifiers set for Kampala Uganda later this month. This year the squad is positive following the work that has been put by the players

The men’s team Captain Griffin Ligare and International Tylor Okari have said that they are positive to post good results this year in the inaugural AfroChan championships that seeks to boos the morale of the local based players ahead of the NBA Africa that i set to commence in 2020

The ladies captain Hilda Luvandwa has also said that they are ready to stamp authority in East Africa and zone 5 as they seek to qualify for the Afro basket championships slated for Senegal in August 2019. The ladies have over the years posted good results qualifying for the African championships in 2011.

Read:

Kenya will have the services of Internationals Rose Ouma, Felmas Adhiambo, Vilma Achieng and Mercy Wanyama who will compliment the local based players.

The experience technical of Ronnie Owino, Evelyne Kedogo, Cliff Owuor and Carey Odhiambo have said that the teams have been training well and tare confident might see Kenya regain its basketball glory.

The new partnership between Badouer Investment headed by businessman Ricardo Badouer and the Kenya Basketball Federation will boost the teams morale as the sponsor has promised to support the National teams as they head to Uganda.

Also Read:

Last year in a friendlies, the Kenyan teams lost to their Ugandan counterparts therefore creating a rivalry going into the championships. Earlier this year the year the Kenyan team gave a Rwanda a run for their money in the first International friendly that was played this year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu