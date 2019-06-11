Four Axed As The Harambee Stars Final 23 For AFCON Named

The Harambee Stars final 23-man squad for the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations has been named by coach Sebastien Migné.
Four players namely Anthony Akumu, Christopher Mbamba, Clifton Miheso and Brian Mandela have been dropped from the squad which has been camping in Paris, France.
Mbamba failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp.
Mandela also injured his knee in Monday morning’s training session and has been ruled out of the tournament.
Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in Kenya’s first pre-AFCON friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, as has Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.
The team is getting set for their final pre-AFCON friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, set to be played on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.
Stars will then jet into Egypt on June 19, 2019, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria.
Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo
Defenders
Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma
Midfielders
Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo
Forwards
Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avire
