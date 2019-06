Diamond’s Mother Sandra Bashes Husband For Siring Child With Sidechick

Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sandra Kasim is displeased with her much younger lover Rally Jones.

Rumours are rife that Jones sired a child with another woman who has been identified only as Sharifa.

Mama Dangote as she is popularly known in a phone interview that has gone viral on the interwebs notes that she is not worried about her husband’s philandering ways.

She further clarified that is the legal wife and other after her, “fake.”

Mama Dangote also lashed out at Jones indicating that he is free to sire more children should he deem it fit.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Interviewer: Ulisikia habari za mwanamke aliyezaa naye?

Sandra: Simjui aliyezaa hata kama kazaa sio mke, mimi ni mke najulikana kote. Kama anataka azae tu, hakatazwi mtu kuzaa halafu mimi sio tasa, watoto ninao na tena wanajulikana dunia nzima. Wanalinufaisha jiji, sasa mimi mtoto wake atanishughulisha nini? Ndio kwanza mchanga kama kazaliwa. Hanibabaishi chochote hata kama ni mwanamke ako naye hanibabaishi. Hana mbele wala nyuma mimi sio muuza uchi. Mimi nakaa kwangu na nina familia na ninajiheshimu na nina kila kitu. Kama alichepuka akaenda kuzaa azae tu.

Interviewer: Na mahaba yenu moto moto?

Sandra: Kama yote.

Interviewer: Safi sana safi sana… Dr Sandra…

Sandra: Ndio mimi mke hali wa ndoa akitokea mwingine feki.

Interviewer: Kumbe mlishafunga ndoa mama?

Sandra: Kama unapajua kwangu uje nikuonyeshe cheti cha ndoa.

Interviewer: Asante mama nakupenda.

Sandra: Umemaliza au unalingine unataka nikupe?

Interviewer: Nimemaliza mama, asante.

Sandra: Haya wajue wanangu masupasta wanalitikisa jiji.

The allegations had also been made earlier on in the day by Zari Hassan’s sworn enemy and Tanzania socialite Mange Kimambi.

