Big Blow As Harambee Stars Defender Brian Mandela Ruled Out Of AFCON With Injury

Dependable Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after picking an injury in training on Monday.

The Maritzburg United stopper injured his knee in Stars’ Monday morning training session, and will not be fit in time.

Stars are holding a pre-tournament camp in Paris, France and will travel to Madrid, Spain for their last friendly match against the DRC before they leave for Egypt.

“Brian got injured today in training. He is one of our key players and will not be available for AFCON. We will need to find a solution,” said coach Sébastien Migné

“It is not good for us and for him as well. Musa Mohamed also picked up a knock (in Harambee Stars’ friendly match against Madagascar). We cannot take a risk with him against DRC but he could be available for AFCON,” added the coach.

He, however, expressed optimism that he has enough depth to fill the void.

“We won against Ghana without key players. It is always problematic for the coach but we will try to find a solution,” he said.

Kenya is gearing up for their final pre-AFCON friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, set to be played on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

Stars will then jet into Egypt on June 19, 2019, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria.

