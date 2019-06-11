Boni Khalwale ‘Officially’ Welcomed To Jubilee With Surprise Party Live On TV – Video

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was on Tuesday morning welcomed to Jubilee by a section of leaders allied to the ruling party.

The leader, who announced his exit from Ford Kenya recently, was surprised with a cake, jubilee shirt and a cap during NTV’s AM Live show.

Read: Khalwale Defects To Jubilee Party Days To Ford Kenya Disciplinary Committee Appearance

The show host, Deberl Inea, unveiled plans by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wa Matangi and his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot to officially welcome Khalwale to Jubilee with a party, to utter surprise of the self-declared Bull Fighter.

“We have Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Wa Matangi who have been looking forward to welcoming you to Jubilee party. We saw you crossing over from the NASA camp and joining their side. The deputy president gave you a cap but they also have lots of gifts prepared for you.” Debarl introduced.

Moments after Inea’s introduction, a lady with a cake box and a gift package appeared amid laughter.

Also Read: Selfish Atwoli Secretly Calls DP Ruto At Night – Boni Khalwale [Video]

It’s at this point that the former senator and the two leaders rose and shared a warm handshake, as leaders allied to the opposition, former Gem legislator Jakoyo Midiwo and Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo looked on.

Cheruiyot seized the moment to challenge the two : “To Otiende and Jakoyo, if you want to make the future of this country great, it can only be from this side (Jubilee).”

The leaders were on the show to dissect recent developments in the country.

Also Read: Echesa Is Crying For Attention, Khalwale Slams The Ex CS For Ditching DP Ruto’s Camp

In May, Khalwale announced his defection at his home in Malinya where he was hosting Deputy President William Ruto.

The ex-legislator was supposed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee in two weeks over his close association with the DP.

Khalwale has vowed to support Ruto’s 2022 ambitions, going against former party’s wishes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu