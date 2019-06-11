Singer Bahati ‘Begging’ For Third Child From Heavily Pregnant Wife Diana Marua

Weeks after gospel singer Bahati revealed his wife Diana Marua’s second pregnancy, the singer’s plan to have a third child, even before having a glimpse of their second born, has sparked a frenzy.
In an Instagram post, Diana disapproved the singer’s request.
“You will Finish me oooh!!! Ati @bahatikenya Still wants a Third Child after this Pregnancy, Someone support me by Commenting a big “NO” 🙆♀️, ” Diana stated.
The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and their adopted child Morgan.
The post attracted mixed reactions.
Here are some of the comments.
@e.a.c.a.r.l.o.s wrote: “Unaenjoy mjulu acha kutuchocha….multiply my friend stop this nonsense.”
@akeelah_sambu_dotah said : “It’s not for him to decide 🤣🤣🤣it’s God’s plan…ata Hii ilikuwa God plan…Mambo ya uzazi tunaachianga God🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”
@alicethuiya opined: “Clearly, you dont recognize morgan as your own. I thought this your 3rd child already!”
@diana_wayo : Nani utatusinya sasa na hii nguo yako ya drama play highschool
@prettiest.doll.dollar: Maswali yenu ya kijinga msituletee!!! Mzae mzizae aituhusu mxxxuuu
@judith_demery: But you have 3 ama the two are not counted in the list?😲
@awuor.awuor.18 : Ningekua wewe ningezaa hadi descendants Wa Abraham, I love kids kwanza vile pesa si Shida kwenu
@reubenfavour38: Bahati Is In A Position To Provide and U to Bring Up The Family…I Say Yes, Baby Number 3
@redempta.mbaika: Diana amia kwa flat shoes for the time being,hizi viatu hapana naona tumuguu tumeaza kuviba
