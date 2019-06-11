Alabama Legalises Chemical Castration Against Pedophiles

Adults convicted of a sex offense against a child under the age of 13 in Alabama will undergo chemical castration a month before being released from custody.

This follows the signing into law of the a bill that allows such punishment to pedophiles as a measure to protect the little ones.

Chemical castration involves administering medication, via tablets or injection, to take away sexual interest and make it impossible for a person to perform sexual acts. If the person stops taking the drug the effects can be reversed.

Read: Over 500 Bags Of Uncustomed Zambian Sugar Seized In Narok

Signing the bill into law, Republican Alabama governor Kay Ivey said that the government would not give chance to pedophiles state.

“This bill is a step toward protecting children in Alabama,” Ivey said.

Convicts will take the castration medication until a court deems the treatment no longer necessary, at their own expense.

Read: Selfish Atwoli Secretly Calls DP Ruto At Night – Boni Khalwale [Video]

According to the law, chemical castration entails “the receiving of medication, including, but not limited to, medroxyprogesterone acetate treatment or its chemical equivalent, that, among other things, reduces, inhibits, or blocks the production of testosterone, hormones, or other chemicals in a person’s body.”

In case a convict stops receiving the treatment without the consent of the court, they will be in violation of parole and will be forced to return to custody.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu