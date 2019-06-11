in NEWS

Over 500 Bags Of Uncustomed Zambian Sugar Seized In Narok

Contraband sugar / File photo

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday night seized 580 bags of Zambian sugar in Narok County.

According to the DCI, the officers suspect the sugar was in the country illegally for contravening custom duty and tax collection laws.

The officers nabbed the sugar as it was being offloaded from a Mercedes Trailer at Kanini Haraka Enterprise.

Detectives have detained the vehicle as the sugar undergoes further verification by relevant authorities.

