33 Witnesses Line Up To Testify Against Maribe, Jowie In Monica Kimani’s Murder Case

33 witnesses have been lined up to testify against Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie in the murder trial of Monica Kimani.

According to the prosecution, four out of the 33 are protected witnesses by the state while five of them are expert witnesses.

Appearing before Justice John Wakiaga on Tuesday, assistant director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki mentioned that the prosecution has secured air-tight evidence including photographs and digital records to prove their case.

Additionally, the prosecution objected the release of Jowie on claims that he is likely to interfere with the investigations.

Justice Wakiaga is set to make a ruling on his release on June 18,2019.

Together with his former fiance, Jackie, Irungu denied the charges of committing murder after being charged on October 15, 2018.

The two were first arraigned in court on September 27, where the court allowed the police 10 days to conclude their investigations before they faced the charges.

Monica was killed in her apartment in Milimani on the night of September 19, 2018 upon her arrival from Juba, where she operated her family’ businesses.

Her body was discovered in a bathtub at her apartment in Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani, with her throat slit.

Her hands and legs were also tied when the body was discovered by her brother who had been unable to reach her on the phone and decided to visit the house.

The trial is scheduled to commence on June 25,2019.

