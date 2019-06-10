This Was By Far My Worst Trip To Nairobi – Yemi Alade Laments

Afro pop sensational singer Yemi Alade has expressed her regret over her recent trip to Nairobi where she was supposed to grace the much hyped Tomorrow leader’s festival which took place at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Sharing on her InstaStories, the Nigerian singer noted: “This by far is my worst trip to Nairobi. But I won´t let this one experience ruin the love I have for this beautiful place!

“No devil! Not today! I say not today!” she concluded.

She is reported to have fallen ill due to Nairobi’s weather changes hence missing on performing at the show.

However she was not the only one who failed to show up for the many fans who braved the rains, Tanzania’s crooner Diamond Platnumz also missed.

Like Yemi, Diamond, who jetted into the country on Saturday morning is claimed to have fallen ill as well.

Jamaica’s ragga songbird Alaine Laughton, equally disappointed her fans after her performance was cut short, leaving her fans wanting for more.

Taking to social media, Alaine noted: “I give thanks for God’s mercy and grace. Kenya I love you❤️, it’s really been too long.. felt so good to be around all of you. You embraced me like family. I love you. Last nights performance was truly a challenge from sound issues(my singers and I couldn’t hear ourselves on stage), to my show being cut short( We had more to give, waaaay more) .

“But I gave my all with the cards I was dealt. Thank you for standing in the rain and singing along and giving praise because ‘Jah is So Good to we🙋🏽‍♀️and gives us HOPE’, she added.

Despite all the let downs, Ghana’s BET Award-winning musician Stonebwoy lit up the crowd when he took the stage followed by an exhilarating performance by Uganda’s Jose Chameleone.

Morgan Heritage also thrilled the audience with their numerous tunes like ‘Tell me how come’ and ‘Pay Attention’.

Kenyan artistes who graced the event like Wyre, Femi One, Jua Cali and Naiboi did not disappoint fans after dishing exhilarating performances.

