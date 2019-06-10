Emotional Woman Gets On Her Knees After DP Ruto Buys “Mahindi Choma” From Her (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto got “mahindi choma” vendor on her knees after he went to purchase from her some cobs of maize.

In a video of him purchasing maize, Ruto is seen crossing the road moving towards where the lady had pitched her business.

The lady, who clearly seemed unaware of the DP’s appearance as a customer, was astounded after the Ruto handed her a number of bank notes for maize.

Read:

After giving her the money, the unidentified woman, went on her knees in what seems like a gratitude act. She is later seen in the video, wiping tears away, as she watched Ruto share the ready cobs of maize.

“Kujeni tukule mahindi. (Come let’s eat maize.),” DP Ruto is heard, calling on the onlookers to come partake of the maize.

Ruto was in the company of Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, who called on the residents of Dandora to welcome the DP in their area.

Here is the video:

Read also:

Ruto has in the past been pictured stopping his convoy for his to purchase maize on the roadsides.

Last year, he was pictured buying maize from one Joseph Mutua at the Kwa Maiko market in Githunguri, Kiambu county.

He would later be claimed to have been the DP’s bodyguard, allegations that were later rubbished after the man went on a live interview.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu