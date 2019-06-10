She’s Pregnant, Amen! – Fans Tell Tanasha Donna [Video]

Kenyan model and NRG Radio host Tanasha Donna is expectant, online in-laws seem to be certain now after months of speculation.

Over the weekend Tanasha and her Tanzanian lover Diamond Platnumz were having a good time at Ultra Gossip Lounge in Lavington mall during the official launch of the singer’s Inama Video.

Hawk-eyed fans noticed something strange as the Kenyan beauty queen danced with Diamond on the dance floor.

In the video that has surfaced online, the Radio queen is captured trying to hide what looks like a developing baby bump with her oversized black dress.

Here is the video.

Netizens who had a glimpse of the video urged Tanasha to make the good news public.

Pearl wrote: “Tanasha katumbo kaleee.”

Qween said :”Do anyone see Tanasha stomach, oh gosh she’s pregnant 🤰 Amen and again they are all matching together no joke for real diamond don’t be a childish sometimes because I ain’t wanna see you switching on her please y’all be blessed 🇰🇪🇹🇿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Fridah replied :”Wakenya what will we tell people? Father Abraham has done it again 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Tanasha, has for months failed to come out clear if she is pregnant or not, as every time the question comes up, she finds a way to evade it.

Recently she hinted that she was expecting a blessing soon, adding that she was adding weight, leaving tongues wagging.

“Then the best part is I’m expecting the biggest blessing soon. God is good,” she said.

Tanasha continued: “Double chin. This is what happens when your body starts changing and the weight is coming through.”

In April, while speaking to local media outlet, Tanasha dismissed pregnancy rumours.

“To clear that rumour once and for all, i tested and i’m not. My body is adjusting to all this travelling and climate change moving from Dar es Salaam which is warm to the cold Nairobi nights, ” she said.

However, appearing on Wasafi TV last month, Tanasha, maintained that some of the rumours going around are nothing but mere propaganda.

“There are words on the street every day. All i’m gonna say is that everyday kuna rumours on the street so don’t believe everything you are hearing.

“Let’s talk about music. Can we move on from this subject please! Thank you, ” she asserted.

Grilled on if she was afraid of the pregnancy, agitated Tanasha said: “I am not afraid of anything.”

The comments left fans with no choice, but to give the purported pregnancy time to reveal itself.

