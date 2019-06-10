Stepfather From Hell Cuts 10-Year-Old Boy’s Penis For Allegedly Stealing Ksh50 

A 10-year-old boy has been admitted at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital after his stepfather injured his manhood for allegedly stealing Ksh50.

According to the boy’s mother, the incident happened last week but the cruel stepfather had forced the Class Four pupil into silence.

The mother only learned of the incident over the weekend when one of her daughters told her that the brother was in pain.

It was then that she raised an alarm and the man was arrested by the area residents and handed to police at Endarasha Police Post.

The child’s mother further mentioned that the man has often assaulted the boy and had even recently hurt his hand but she always forgave him (stepfather) hoping he would change the violent behavior.

Affirming his initial statement, the boy noted that he did not steal the claimed Ksh50.

Addressing the issue, Dr Eric Mabeya, a resident surgeon at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital, noted that the boy sustained soft tissue injuries and is scheduled for an operation.

Dr Mabeya stated that the boy’s urination had not been affected, however, he is traumatized and in need of psychological help.

