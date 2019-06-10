in BUSINESS, NEWS

Two Safaricom Employees Charged With Stealing Subscriber Data

Safaricom employees Simon Billy Kinuthia (left) and Brian Njoroge Wamatu at Milimani Law Courts. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Two Safaricom employees, Simon Billy Kinuthia and Brian Njoroge Wamatu, were Monday charged with computer fraud and obtaining money by menaces.

The two are accused of stealing privileged Safaricom subscriber’s data information and sharing it with an outsider identified Charles Njuguna Kimani.

It is alleged that the tried to defraud Safaricom Ksh300 million between May 1, 2019 and June 7, 2019 at Safaricom offices in westlands, Nairobi.

They denied the charges and were released on a Ksh1 million cash bail. They were also ordered to be reporting to the DCI offices, serious crimes unit, twice every week.

However, through their lawyer, said that reporting to the DCI would lead them to losing their jobs, since they were required to report back to work within 48 hours.

He asked the court to allow the suspects to report to DCI offices one a week. The case will be heard on July 16.

