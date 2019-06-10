Ringtone Released After Being Arrested For Causing Disturbance While Looking For A Wife

Controversial gospel musician Alex Apoko was on Monday arrested by police at the Cooperative University of Kenya.

Ringtone, who has been wife-hunting, was arrested for allegedly causing disturbance at the varsity while he was advertising himself as a ‘perfect future-husband’ to a prospective wife.

He was later handed over to the county police who released him on a warning.

Following his arrest, Ringtone took to social media stating, “PRAYERS PLEASE🙏🙏🙏Is it crime to look for wife????

“Why are police arrested me while am leave @cooperativeuniversity Karen. THEY MUST RELEASE ME. Eti am prostituting and causing confusion😥,” he concluded.

The County Police warned him, affirming that if he needs to advertise himself, he ought to pay for the same.

Apoko, speaking to Kahawa Tungu confirmed that he had been released, and asserted that he will be paying for his posters to be out up across the county.

According to him, the arrest will not slow him down in his pursuit to get a wife.

“Been released with a warning. The police arrested me DECIDED to hand me to county askaris n was warned n told to get permit to make any advertisements (sic),” said Apoko.

Last month, the Tenda Wema hitmaker took to Instagram stating that he is seriously looking for that special someone to share his life with.

Ringtone who has unsuccessfully tried to woo Ugandan socialite and Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Zari Hassan noted that he is looking for a God-fearing woman who does not attend church services on Sundays only.

“I am looking for a girlfriend, a wife and I feel like you could help me if you really wanted to. I’m looking for a prayerful, hardworking, God-fearing woman who attends midweek church services,” he mentioned.

He further noted that the woman fit for him must love children, as he is looking to father at least seven children.

