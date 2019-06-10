Nandi Governor Stephen Sang Arrested As Police Lob Teargas To Disperse Supporters

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been arrested after he surrendered to police on Monday morning over the uprooting of tea bushes at Kibwari estate on Friday.

Nandi County Police boss Thomas Ngeiywa had ordered the governor to surrender at the nearest police station over malicious damage of property.

According to reports, shortly after presenting himself and recording statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Kapsabet, the police bundled him into a police car and drove away.

Read: Nandi Governor Stephen Sang Engages Man In Fiery Confrontation (Video)

Following his arrest, drama ensued forcing police officers to lob tears to disperse his supporters.

Yesterday there were reports that Sang had been arrested, however, his press team termed the reports baseless rumours.

Sang, armed with a power saw, was caught on camera cutting down tea bushes planted on the land said to have been grabbed by individuals.

Also Read: Governor Sang Suspends 16 County Officials After Theft Of Tyres Worth Sh3.4 Million

The governor said that he was acting on complaints from members of the public who decried that the four acres of land reserved for the establishment of public utilities had been grabbed.

“Acting on the complaints from the public and having established ownership of the land held by the county in trust of the public, today I led the community in the recovery of four acres of land, reserved for the establishment of public utilities,” he noted.

Also Read: Governor Sang Suspends 16 County Officials After Theft Of Tyres Worth Sh3.4 Million

At some point, the governor was captured roughing up a man at the tea plantations.

The residents who watched the events burst into song and dance to celebrate what they termed as a victory for the majority who they say had been barred from accessing the land.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu