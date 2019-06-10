in NEWS

Man Shoots His Six Children After Fight With Wife

A suspected armed bandit in Elgeyo Marakwet shot his six children after a fight with his wife.

Three of the children are reported to have died on the spot, while the remaining three were rushed to County Referral Hospital in Elgeyo Marakwet County where they are nursing gun-shot wounds.

The incidence was confirmed by Marakwet East Sub-County Police Commander Vincent Kitili who said the man shot the children while they were sleeping at their home in Kapker Village.

Read: Six Teenagers Arrested Over The Killing Of Nine Year Old Boy In Latest Matungu Killings

The wife was not present during the incidence.

The man escaped after the incidence, and police are combing the area in his pursuit.

Bodies of the three deceased children were taken to Iten Referral Hospital.

This comes shortly after reports of a Nyeri man who cut the private parts of his 10-year-old step-son for allegedly stealing Ksh50.

Read: Kirinyaga Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Accused Him Of Stealing From Neighbours

According to the boy’s mother, the incident happened last week but the cruel stepfather had forced the Class Four pupil into silence.

The mother only learned of the incident over the weekend when one of her daughters told her that the brother was in pain.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

