Man Shoots His Six Children After Fight With Wife

A suspected armed bandit in Elgeyo Marakwet shot his six children after a fight with his wife.

Three of the children are reported to have died on the spot, while the remaining three were rushed to County Referral Hospital in Elgeyo Marakwet County where they are nursing gun-shot wounds.

The incidence was confirmed by Marakwet East Sub-County Police Commander Vincent Kitili who said the man shot the children while they were sleeping at their home in Kapker Village.

The wife was not present during the incidence.

The man escaped after the incidence, and police are combing the area in his pursuit.

Bodies of the three deceased children were taken to Iten Referral Hospital.

