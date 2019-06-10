US Ambassador Kyle McCarter Stuns Online Users With His Proverbial Mastery Of The Kiswahili Language

Kyle McCarter the USA Ambassador to Kenya surprised Twitter users when he spoke about the state of poverty in Kenya in Kiswahili.

He wrote about the effects of corruption while looking at unidentified slum. He said that corruption was like a big dog that enters your food store and eats your food without your permission.

Corruption-ni Kama mbwa kubwa na nono. Anakuja Kwa Boma lako kila siku, anaingia ndani ya ghala lako na kukula chakula chako. Unampapasa kisha anaenda kwa boma nyingine. Na wananchi wanashangaa kwa nini wako na njaa. Lakini kama Thievery, mbwa huyo angekuwa Mg’ondi, mngemfukuza! pic.twitter.com/B6ovTn7hmB — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 9, 2019

Kenyans on twitter responded to Ambassador McCarter in Swahili but he said he was still trying to learn the local dialect and he would endeavor to read what they had said.

Kenyans also asked for his assistance in fighting corruption that has plagued the country leaving many very poor and living indigently.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sisi hatuna uwezo. Hatuna nguvu.. Kama unaweza saidia sisi, tutafurahi sana… — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) June 10, 2019

Do you support the FBI to come to our aid on corruption? — Bonny. (@BonnyWalkerR) June 9, 2019

Precise. Huyo mbwa lazima auwawe.Thank you Mr. Ambassador for your very clear message on corruption which is draining our country. No sector is spared by this dog including budget ya watoto mayatima. — susan otuoma (@sotuoma) June 9, 2019

Usiruhusu umbwa huyo mkubwa na mnono kuweka pesa Amerika. Usimpe huyo mbwa mkubwa mnono visa ya kwenda Amerika. — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) June 9, 2019

The Ambassador responded to most of the questions that Kenyans asked and also vowed to assist in the fight against corruption. He even revealed that some officers from the DCI were in New York learning from the FBI on how to tackle corruption related issues.

