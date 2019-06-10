in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

US Ambassador Kyle McCarter Stuns Online Users With His Proverbial Mastery Of The Kiswahili Language

179 Views

Kyle McCarter
Us Ambassador Kyle McCarter/courtesy

Kyle McCarter the USA Ambassador to Kenya surprised Twitter users when he spoke about the state of poverty in Kenya in Kiswahili.

He wrote about the effects of corruption while looking at unidentified slum. He said that corruption was like a big dog that enters your food store and eats your food without your permission.

Kenyans on twitter responded to Ambassador McCarter in Swahili but he said he was still trying to learn the local dialect and he would endeavor to read what they had said.

Read :Tanzanians Now Claim Lupita Nyong’o, Say Kenyans Have Always Claimed Mount Kilimanjaro

Kenyans also asked for his assistance in fighting corruption that has plagued the country leaving many very poor and living indigently.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Ambassador responded to most of the questions that Kenyans asked and also vowed to assist in the fight against corruption. He even revealed that some officers from the DCI were in New York learning from the FBI on how to tackle corruption related issues.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Urithi Housing’s 100-acre Land Up For Auction, Developers Kicked Out In Another Project