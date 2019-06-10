Kenya Pipeline Chairman John Ngumi Elected To KQ Board

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) chairman John Ngumi has been elected to Kenya Airways’ (KQ) board, to replace Jason Kapkirwok who has retired.

Shareholders arrived at the decision in the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), where they endorsed Ngumi to the troubled carrier.

“I thought I had a hot seat until I met KQ boss Sebastian Mikosz. I believe in this airline. I have seen it go up and then down and it will go up again. There are hard decisions that need to be taken,” said Ngumi.

The election of Ngumi into KQ board comes as a surprise, following a series of graft allegations levelled against him.

According to reports early this month, it was alleged that Ngumi is hiding over Ksh2 billion (from KPC alone) in off-shore accounts owned by his shell companies. The money is believed to have been from kickbacks in the fraudulent tenders issued under his watch.

Most of the KPC tenders were awarded fraudulently to a Chinese company, ZIC International.

According to ‘top secret’ evidence in our possession, KPC Line 5 Project contract which was fraudulently awarded to Lebanese engineering firm Zakhem (ZIC) at a sum of Ksh48.4 billion, was inflated by Ksh11 billion more to accommodate the gluttony of top KPC managers and officials in the government, led by John Ngumi and PS Kamau.

The chairman has been unable to dispel these allegations and revelations, and even investigative and anti-graft agencies have kept mum about it.

