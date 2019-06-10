Governor Anyang Nyong’o Holds Fundraising For Mother’s Burial, Raises Ksh3 Million In Two Hours

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o held a funds drive over the weekend ahead of his mother’s burial.

The fundraising which was led by the county Deputy Governor Dr Matthews Owili, saw different parties raise Ksh3.1 million within two hours.

Leaders and various organisations brought in their contributions at the funds drive that was also attended by Prof Nyong’o.

Read: Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s Mother Dies In Nairobi

Seme community led by politician Leonard Achar is reported to have given one of the biggest contributions as they gave cash, bulls, goats, sheep and bags of maize.

Members of the Kisumu County Executive also contributed Ksh900,000 while their County Assembly colleagues gave Ksh100,000.

Raila’s ODM officials are noted to have given Ksh107,000.

Read also: High Court Fines Anyang’ Nyong’o, Sister Ksh400,000 Each For Contempt

Nyong’o’s mother, Mrs Dorcas Owino, 98, died last month while undergoing treatment in the governor’s home.

She had just been discharged two days before her demise from MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where she was being treated for a transient ischemic attack, which is a mini-stroke.

However, the move by the governor’s family to hold a funds drive has surprised Kenyans as many wonder why he needed to have other people come in to help bury his mother.

The date for the burial is yet to be shared to with the public.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu