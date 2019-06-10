Echesa Is Crying For Attention, Khalwale Slams The Ex CS For Ditching DP Ruto’s Camp

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has termed Rashid Echesa’s move to dump Deputy President William Ruto’s camp christened team Tanga Tanga a no big deal.

Boni Khalwale, who recently ditched Ford Kenya to join ruling party Jubilee, said Echesa is crying for attention.

“It is not a big deal. He was sacked and is crying out for attention. My focus remains on the prize, which is to be governor of Kakamega come 2022 and ensure the DP gets the most votes in Western, ” Khalwale said.

Read: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Ditches DP Ruto’s Camp For Mudavadi

In an unexpected turn of events on Saturday, the former Sports Cabinet Secretary, who for a long time has been DP Ruto’s right-hand man in Western Kenya, said Kenyan politics have gone tribal and that it was time for the Luhya nation to ascend to power.

Echesa said Mudavadi is best placed to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I cannot be a supporter of another person. If anyone wants, he or she should come and sit with Musalia [Mudavadi] together with us so that we can form a government together,” he said on Saturday while addressing mourners at the burial of Jascah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency, Kakamega County.

He said a lot is happening in the corridors of politics and that there was need for the Luhya nation to prepare to clinch the Presidency come 2022.

Also Read: Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested In Connection With Matungu Killings

“I want to encourage Mudavadi to be brave and embark on galvanising the entire region, he is the most popular leader in Western,” he said.

He challenged Musalia Mudavadi, who was in attendance, to be more serious if he wants to lead the nation.

“I am ready to use anything to ensure that a Luhya is president of this country but I want Musalia to be more aggressive. If it means being a gentleman, you have been enough. Now stamp your feet on the ground,” he added.

Also Read: Rashid Echesa Was Sacked For The Same Reason He Was Hired – Ruto

Faulting external forces for the community’s divisions, the former CS said some people are being used to undermine Mudavadi’s influence in the Western region.

“We know some local politicians have been colluding with the National Intelligence Service to come up with cooked ratings in terms of popularity in the region to undermine my elder brother Mudavadi, we shall not entertain that,” said Echesa.

Ironically, Echesa’s comments come months after he called on the relevant authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to investigate Mudavadi over alleged Sh380 million loss at Mumias Sugar Company.

Mudavadi has since welcomed him to Amani National Congress party.

ANC Party is for all Kenyans! Come, let's work together. Welcome on board brother Rashid Echesa. pic.twitter.com/PtsRnvcqNn — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) June 8, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu