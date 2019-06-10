City Travellers Sacco’s PSV License Revoked Over Non-compliance

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked City Travellers Sacco’s PSV licence for non-compliance with public transport regulations.

All vehicles belonging to the sacco, which operate between Railways Bus Stations, Kawagware, Riruta, Satellite and Dagoretti market, will not be allowed to ferry passengers within the city.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, NTSA stated that the operator was found to be in violation of provisions of Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014.

“Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014 requires that all PSV operators have in place Code of Conduct governing the code of its employees, agents and its sub-contractors. The code must be adhered to,” NTSA said in the statement.

Giving the directive, NTSA director general Francis Mejja warned the public against boarding vehicles belonging to the sacco.

Drivers and conductors who belonged to the sacco have also been released from NTSA PSV System to enable them join other compliant Saccos.

