Assa Nyakundi Not On The Run, Family Lawyer Danstan Omari Says

Danstan Omari the lawyer to Assa Nyakundi has dismissed claims that there is a manhunt for his client after he failed to appear in court.

Omari said that he has instructions to sue K24 for airing the story stating that Nyakundi was in hiding

His lawyer said that Nyakundi had been ordered not to access his house and therefore the police could not find him there.

“How can the police say they are looking for him (Assa Nyakundi) at his house, yet there are orders restraining him from accessing his house?” Omari questioned.

Read: Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Discharged From Nairobi Hospital, To Appear In Court

Reports from K24 had indicated that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’s Special Crime had launched a manhunt for City lawyer Assa Nyakundi who is accused of killing his son, Joseph Nyakundi, after the court issued a warrant of arrest against him.

Nyakundi, who is out on bail after he denied charges levelled against him, failed to appear in court on Thursday.

According to reports by the People Daily, efforts by the DCI to reach him proved futile as he could not be traced both at his Muthaiga residence and the hotel where he used to stay in Kilimani, Nairobi.

“He has not been seen and cannot be reached on phone. Our officers are looking for him,” the local daily quotes Kinoti.

Lawyer Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter for shooting dead his son, Joseph Bogonko, on March 17 in Nairobi.

He was charged with manslaughter in what the DCI believes was a bungled up investigation.

Also Read: Assa Nyakundi’s Wife Seeks To Block Murder Charges As DPP Haji Reviews Case File

Investigations revealed that the file at Kiambu court did not include scene of crime photos, a scene of crime analysis report or a ballistics report.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on May 10 entered a nolle prosequi and wanted the lesser manslaughter charges withdrawn.

Assistant DPP Catherine Mwaniki also applied to have Kiambu principal magistrate Teresia Nyangena withdraw from the case saying there was evidence the magistrate had made contact with the accused’s lawyers to bangle the case.

Also Read: Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Moves Out of Muthaiga Home as Wife and Son Prepare to Testify Against Him

Nyakundi’s wife Lydia Kunga opposed the prosecution’s move as she sought to block them from charging his husband with murder.

In an application, Kunga blamed the court for not involving her when the state withdrew the manslaughter charges against her husband.

On Thursday, magistrate Nyangena failed to appear in court in a much-awaited ruling to see if the magistrate would recuse herself from the case. She is said to have been unwell.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu