Sotik CDF Board On The Spot As Members Allocate Themselves, Family, Girlfriends Bursaries

Sotik Constituency CDF board is on the spot over misappropriation of funds, Kahawa Tungu can reveal.

According to a letter addressed to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) by a section of the residents, committee members have been allocating themselves, family members and friends bursary funds at the expense of the needy.

The needy students who get the funds get very little, while the committee members, family and friends allocate themselves as much as five or ten times the amount for the needy.

According to evidence in our possession, the vice is led by the committee chairman Vincent ChirChir who is studying at Kisii University.

In 2017/2018 financial year, Chirchir allocated himself Ksh50,000 and an additional Ksh100,000 in the financial year 2018/209. He also made sure his crony Shadrack Kiplagat Kirui at Masinde Muliro University got Ksh51,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

On the other hand, the constituency manager Mr Kitur Benard allocated his son and daughter, who a total of Ksh142,000.

His son, Sang Victor who is studying at Kapkatet KMTC got Ksh37,000 in the 2017/2018 financial year and Ksh80,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

His daughter, studying at the Queen of Angels, a private primary school, got Ksh25,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

As if that is not enough, Mr Benard made sure that his daughter-in-law Naomi Chemutai, who is studying at KIMS College Jericho got Ksh50,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

It is also alleged that Mr Benard allocated girlfriend’s daughter studying at Londiani Girls Ksh25,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Major (Rtd) Joseph Koech, who is a committee member, had his share of the cake by allocating himself and his alleged girlfriend the ‘free’ money.

Koech, who is studying at Kabianga University allocated himself Ksh80,000 in the 2017/2018 financial year, while his girlfriend, Penzy Chepng’etich studying at the same University got Ksh30,000.

Denis Koskei wh is the accounts assistant at the CDF office and studying at Kabianga University allocated himself Ksh30,000 in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Another one, Chepchirchir Koech, a clerk at the CDF office and studying at Kabianga University cleared her fees with Ksh30,000 from CDf money.

Fancy Cheruiyot, a staffer at the same office allocated her son studying at Ngariet Boys Ksh25,000.

Other students who were lucky to get the bursaries, most of whom had ‘connections’, got as low as Ksh10,000 as per the sample list below.

A part from the irregular bursary allocations, the residents are asking anti corruption bodies to investigate award of CDF tenders to companies linked to the local MP Engineer Dominic Koskei.

The companies in question include Acai Holdings Ltd, Fremach Holding, J & Soy Co Ltd, Nuru Women and Kodaya Enterprises.

The residents recently demonstrated against the vice orchestrated by the MP and board members.

Here are the photos:-

