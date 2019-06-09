Kidum Welcomes Baby Number Seven, Clarifies The ‘Big’ Number

Popular singer Nimbona Jean-Pierre better known by his stage name Kidum has welcomed his seventh child.

The Kenyan-based Burundian singer took to his social media to announce the good news.

“From Kajiado county after my show yesterday Friday straight to maternity. A bouncing baby boy Kidum Junior! This is the second baby born while I am away performing both born on Friday. His nickname is Kajiado,” he wrote.

The Mulika Mwizi crooner allayed rumors that the baby was his wife’s first born, adding that he has other children, not known by many.

“Sometimes I laugh when I read news about me! This Kidum junior aka Kajiado is not her firstborn jamani! I have a daughter with her called Nicole. It is true I have now seven children in total but two with this now my wife. Hahahahaha na bado!!!!!”

He shade light that Nicole, his first daughter with his current wife, was born in Kigali while he was in Franky Joe’s concert back in 2015.

The singer, who has fought his way to become one of the most celebrated artists in Kenya, migrated into the country as a refugee following the 1995 Burundi tribal clashes.

He met his first wife while he was a refugee, they would later separate five years into their marriage.

“When I went back home to Burundi I met my second wife whom we stayed together for 10 years and then we separated. At this point, my music had started picking up and it was a little bit difficult to balance between career and family. I am with my third wife,” Kidum told The Standard in an interview in 2018.

While in Kenya, he began to encourage people to live in harmony through singing, his music would later transform his life.

“After several years in Kenya, I accepted the fact that Kenya was now my home. I used to sing in Kirundi encouraging people to live in peace, telling them how Kenya has 42 tribes yet they live in peace, ” Kidum narrated.

He continued: “After the war ended, I was invited by the President of the Republic to sing about peace and love. When I got to Bujumbura, I was given a red carpet reception; people saw me as a prophet who liberated the country through music.”

